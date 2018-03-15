KU teacher served notices as more students say he harassed, threatened them

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Sonia Shehzad
A professor at University of Karachi was served notices by the administration and sexual harassment committee as more students said he harassed and threatened them.
A KU student had said Wednesday that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. On Thursday, another student said he demanded that she meet him alone. Other students also spoke about how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.
The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.
The first student had said the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp, asking for her pictures. She said she maintained contact with him out of fear. “When I declined his requests to meet, he said he would fail me.”
On Thursday, another student said the professor demanded she meet him alone in his room. She said he wanted her to teach him the use of a camera. “I was so scared I didn’t go to university for a week,” she said. “I changed my phone number and blocked him on Facebook.”
Threatening male friends
A friend of the first student said the professor failed him and three other students. “He failed us because he didn’t want us to be friends with her,” he said.
“He asked me to get his printer fixed,” said another student. “I got it checked at all the shops in the university but to no avail. The professor then told him that his two-year degree would be prolonged for four years if he doesn’t do as told.
Freshmen told Samaa TV the teacher threatened them, saying he would fail all of them if they gave any statement against him.
The university administration has sent a letter to the professor, saying his case has been sent to the sexual harassment committee. The committee has also summoned him.

