KU harassment: Teacher stays until allegations proven, says VC

The University of Karachi teacher accused of harassment on campus stays until allegations are proven, said the vice-chancellor.

“I have formed the inquiry committee. Until the report is in, I cannot comment further on the issue,” said Ajmal Khan, the VC, while speaking to Samaa TV.

Is the teacher going to be suspended until the inquiry goes on? “A person is not guilty until allegations are proven against them,” he said. “When the allegations will be proven, due process will be followed.”

How will the women be compensated if the allegations are proven? “We will think about it when the time comes. We will follow the law.”

When will the inquiry committee’s report be out? “The inquiry committee has members and it takes time. You don’t get results immediately in 24 hours. It will take its normal course and the report will then be out. We cannot take action until then.”

So far, the inquiry committee has recorded the statement of the complainant.

The professor has been served notices. Two students and a teacher have so far complained about him. Other students also spoke about how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

Story first published: 16th March 2018