KU harassment: Second audiotape of threats

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
A second audio clip has been received by Samaa TV in which the voice of what appears to be the Karachi university professor accused of harassment threatens a student.
In the audio clip a person who appears to be a teacher is heard talking to a male student, claiming that the vice chancellor backs him.
“Good ties with the teacher help students pass the examination” the voice says. “No one will pass you whether you fill the entire answer sheet or not… I will pour all my frustration onto you as I have got the chairman’s free hand too.”
The administration has served the teacher notices. An inquiry is under way. Students have been protesting. The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has asked the students to record their statements.

Background
A KU student had said Wednesday that one of her professors had offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said the same teacher had demanded to meet her alone. Other students have said he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.
The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

Tell us your story: #SpeakUp
If you are a student or know someone at KU who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv. Your information will stay confidential and will be handled by a senior female editor.
DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV


