KU ‘harassment’ prof still teaching

The Karachi University professor who is facing accusations of harassing his students is still teaching classes.

The administration has served him notices to explain his position. The FIA Cyber Crime circle has asked the student to record her statement.

“Since I’ve been to class yesterday, my head has been bowed with shame,” said Prof Zubair Ahmad of KU. “An inquiry committee has been called and a show cause notice has been issued. All such people who do these things will be kicked out.”

Three days ago, on Wednesday, a student said that the professor had harassed her by asking for her photographs and saying that he would pass her if she married him.

KU used to have a harassment committee but it did not really work. Last year a new one was formed.

The students have told SAMAA TV they had made complaints in the past but nothing ever seemed to be done.

Story first published: 16th March 2018