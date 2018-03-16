KU harassment: FIA to record student’s statement

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has appointed its deputy director technical from Cyber Circle as Investigation Officer in the Karachi University sexual harassment case.

According to the FIA officials, the agency has so far received one complaint after which a senior official is appointed as case investigation officer.

“Statement of the complainant will be recorded on Monday,” said the FIA official.

Earlier, FIA Cyber Crime Circle has created a form for students to register their sexual harassment complaints and urged the students not to delete any incriminating messages that could serve as evidence to support their complaint.

A student had claimed on Wednesday that a professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him.

On Thursday, another student said he demanded that she meet him alone. Other students also spoke about how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

Story first published: 16th March 2018