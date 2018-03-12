

PPP senators already making the senate proud 👍@KishooLal our big star pic.twitter.com/PqegKh2NLV

— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 12, 2018

Krishna’s parents accompanied her to the Senate. They were also clad in the same Thari costume.Kumari is the first Hindu woman to be elected on the women reserved seat for minorities from Sindh.Krishna Kumari Kolhi is a member of Sindh’s Hindu community based in Thar. She hails from the family of valiant freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi.Different senators hailing from her party shared her photographs on social media as she took oath of the Senate membership.She got married at 16. Her husband supported her to continue her studies. At 38 now, she holds a Master’s degree in sociology from Sindh University.

