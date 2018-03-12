Krishna Kumari wears colorful Thari dress to take Senate oath

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




ISLAMABAD: Krishna Kumari, the newly elected Senate member on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket, took oath wearing traditional Thari dress on Monday.

Krishna’s parents accompanied her to the Senate. They were also clad in the same Thari costume.


Kumari is the first Hindu woman to be elected on the women reserved seat for minorities from Sindh.

Krishna Kumari Kolhi is a member of Sindh’s Hindu community based in Thar. She hails from the family of valiant freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi.

Different senators hailing from her party shared her photographs on social media as she took oath of the Senate membership.


She got married at 16. Her husband supported her to continue her studies. At 38 now, she holds a Master’s degree in sociology from Sindh University.

Published in Fashion & Life Style, Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

LIVE: Voting under way to elect Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 12, 2018 5:25 pm

MQM’s Khalid Maqbool backs Sadiq Sanjrani

March 12, 2018 4:26 pm

Fazal turns down PPP, says JUI-F senators will vote for PML-N

March 12, 2018 3:46 pm

Senate election: The big players and their weight

March 12, 2018 2:45 pm

Senate to elect its chairman, deputy chairman today

March 12, 2018 9:22 am

PPP nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Chairman Senate

March 11, 2018 10:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.