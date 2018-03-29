KP govt starts tele-education program for special children in Mardan

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

MARDAN: Special children can now have access to primary education through online classes, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

According to an initiative launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, teleducation will be available for special children in Mardan.

This means that children with disabilities will now have access to primary education through online classes.

This system introduced by the provincial government aims to teach English, Accounting and Science across 130 community schools in Mardan.

“There are almost 2,000 special children in Mardan who cannot travel to educational institutions due to their physical disability,” said Deputy Education Officer Afzaar.

The father of a child with special needs expressed happiness at the government’s initiative to promote education among children with disabilities.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

55th transgender murdered in Peshawar

March 28, 2018 12:01 am

CJP takes back suo motu notice in Asma Rani case

March 26, 2018 11:45 am

Bilawal can go to Bannu but will Bannu come to Bilawal?â€‹

March 24, 2018 6:03 pm

Thousands of illegal rickshaws running in Peshawar

March 18, 2018 3:13 pm

Army Chief inspects Pak-Afghan border fencing in Khyber Agency

March 17, 2018 9:30 am

Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

March 14, 2018 7:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 29 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 29 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 29 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.