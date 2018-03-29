KP govt starts tele-education program for special children in Mardan

MARDAN: Special children can now have access to primary education through online classes, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

According to an initiative launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, teleducation will be available for special children in Mardan.

This means that children with disabilities will now have access to primary education through online classes.

This system introduced by the provincial government aims to teach English, Accounting and Science across 130 community schools in Mardan.

“There are almost 2,000 special children in Mardan who cannot travel to educational institutions due to their physical disability,” said Deputy Education Officer Afzaar.

The father of a child with special needs expressed happiness at the government’s initiative to promote education among children with disabilities.

Story first published: 29th March 2018