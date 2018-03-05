KP, Balochistan gain more NA seats in preliminary constituency delimitation

By Zahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Punjabâ€™s share on the general seats of the National Assembly has gone down by seven constituencies, according to a preliminary list of constituency delimitationÂ released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday.

Out of a total of 272 National Assemblyâ€™s seats, Punjabâ€™s share in the lower house has been reduced from 148 to 141 in accordance with the Population Census 2017.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gained the most from the new delimitation as its share has gone up from 35 to 39 seats. Balochistan has secured two more National Assemblyâ€™s seats, increasing its tally from 14 in 2013 to 16 in 2018.

Islamabadâ€™s share is also up from two to three seats while the number of seats in Sindh and FATA remained unchanged.

According to the commission, the preliminary report has been released for a period of 30 days so that voters can file objections to the new delimitation till April 3, 2018. – SAMAA

Story first published: 5th March 2018