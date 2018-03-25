Know your routes: Road closures, security for PSL

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Shahnawaz Ali Qadri and Shahbaz Khan

Four major roads of Karachi have been closed for traffic as part of the PSL security plan

The port city is hosting the finale of PSL III. It was nine years ago that a cricket match was held at the National Stadium. You might want to take a look at the roads that have been closed and the alternative arrangements before you head out today.

According to the traffic police, a part of University Road is closed for traffic â€“ the track from Nipa Flyover till Peoples Chowrangi.

The roads from Karsaz to Ghareebabad and from Dalmia to New Town have also been sealed. The track from Dalmia to Stadium Road is also blocked.

Containers have been placed on the roads and service lanes surrounding the stadium. Over 8,000 policemen have been deployed on security duty.

Sharae Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road and Sharae Pakistan will be open throughout.

Parking spaces

Seven grounds have been allotted as parking spaces for those going to watch the match finale at the National Stadium. There are three parking spaces on University Road and as many on Kashmir Road. Another ground on Dalmia Road is also serving the same purpose.

As many as 300 shuttle buses are there to take fans to the stadium. The parking spaces are the entry points, from where you can reach the stadium via the shuttle service. The vehicles will also bring the spectators back to the parking spaces once the match ends.
