Khawaja Saad welcomes PM-CJ meeting



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed the meeting of two important figures of the state as auspicious for the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court late Tuesday. The meeting lasted for two hours at private chamber of the chief justice.

“The PM-CJ meeting has nothing to do with national politics or some judicial verdicts against the PML-N leadership,” said Saad in a tweet late yesterday.

وزیر اعظم اور چیف جسٹس کی ملاقات کو غلط رنگ پہنانے والے ھوش کے ناخُن لیں اور پاکستان پر رحم کریں۔ عدلیہ اور انتظامیہ کے مابین تناؤ ھمیشہ ملک کے لئے نقصان کا باعث بنا۔ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 27, 2018

ریاست کے دو بڑوں کی ملاقات اور رابطہ پاکستان کے لئے نیک شگون ھے۔ وزیراعظم، چیف جسٹس ملاقات کا سیاست یا لیگی قیادت کے خلاف بعض عدالتی فیصلوں سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 27, 2018

“All of us are to proceed in the light of the Constitution and the law. The PML-N did nothing that calls for an NRO. Fair, transparent and timely elections are the shared responsibility of all stakeholders.”

People, who scandalize every positive step, are dealing detrimental blow to the country, said the PML-N leader. No sensible person can support bitterness and distrust among the national institutions, he added.

سب نے آئین اور قانون کی روشنی ھی میں آگے بڑھنا ھے۔ مسلم لیگ ن نے ایسا کچھ نہیں کیا کہ این آر او مانگا جاۓ ۔ منصفانہ غیر جانبدارانہ اور بروقت انتخاب تمام سٹیک ھولڈرز کی اجتماعی ذمہ داری ھے۔ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 27, 2018

ھر مثبت اقدام کو سکینڈ لائز کرنیوالے ملک کو شدید نقصان پہنچا رھے ھیں۔ کوئی ذی شعور قومی اداروں کے مابین تلخیوں یا بد اعتمادی کی حمایت نہیں کر سکتا۔ قومی اتحاد اور باھمی اعتماد کی طاقت ھی سے پاکستان کے دشمنوں کا مقابلہ ممکن ھو گا۔ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 27, 2018

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the meeting took place on the premier’s request.

Prime Minister Abbasi also assured Justice Saqib Nisar of the government’s full cooperation in ensuring that swift and affordable justice is dispensed to the common man, according to the statement.

The judiciary would continue its work without any fear or pressure, the CJP said after his meeting with the PM.

“The judiciary would continue to perform its duties in a transparent, responsible and independent manner,” CJ Nisar said.

“Judiciary will continue to play its constitutional role.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique also appealed to ‘who are giving wrong coloring’ to PM-CJ meeting to behave sensibly as according to him, the tension between the judiciary and the executive has always turned out damaging to the country.

Story first published: 28th March 2018