Khawaja Saad welcomes PM-CJ meeting

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed the meeting of two important figures of the state as auspicious for the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court late Tuesday. The meeting lasted for two hours at private chamber of the chief justice.

“The PM-CJ meeting has nothing to do with national politics or some judicial verdicts against the PML-N leadership,” said Saad in a tweet late yesterday.

“All of us are to proceed in the light of the Constitution and the law. The PML-N did nothing that calls for an NRO. Fair, transparent and timely elections are the shared responsibility of all stakeholders.”

People, who scandalize every positive step, are dealing detrimental blow to the country, said the PML-N leader. No sensible person can support bitterness and distrust among the national institutions, he added.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the meeting took place on the premier’s request.

Prime Minister Abbasi also assured Justice Saqib Nisar of the government’s full cooperation in ensuring that swift and affordable justice is dispensed to the common man,  according to the statement.

The judiciary would continue its work without any fear or pressure, the CJP said after his meeting with the PM.

“The judiciary would continue to perform its duties in a transparent, responsible and independent manner,”  CJ Nisar said.

“Judiciary will continue to play its constitutional role.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique also appealed to ‘who are giving wrong coloring’ to PM-CJ meeting to behave sensibly as according to  him,  the tension between the judiciary and the executive has  always turned out damaging to the country.


