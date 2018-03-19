Khadim Rizvi ‘reportedly corrupt’, capable of instigating youth: ISI report

By Roohan Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Firebrand Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi has the ability to instigate and mobilize the youth for any religious cause, said the country’s premier intelligence agency in its report.

The report prepared by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was submitted in the Supreme Court on Faizabad sit-in.

In November last year, Rizvi had led hundreds of supporters from Lahore to Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange where he staged a sit-in for nearly three weeks in protest against changes made in the Election Act 2017.

The protest was called off after his key demand about the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid was accepted.

The report, a copy of which is available to SAMAA, called Khadim Hussain Rizvi an arrogant and harsh person. The TLYR chief is ‘reportedly corrupt,’ it said.

“It is reported that Khadmi Rizvi raised over 10 million before starting the march. He encouraged his followers to either accompany the march or contribute R. 300 per person,” it said, adding Tehreek-e-Labbaik sustained Dharna for over 20 days due to a generous public support.

AML leader Sheikh Rasheed, PML-Z leader Ejaz-ul-Haq, PTI Ulema Wing Islamabad, PPP’s Sheikh Hameed and the owner of a TV channel were named in the report as those who had supported the Faizabad sit-in.

The ISI also criticized the local police deployed on the roads leading to Faizabad interchange and said in its report that they were neither willing nor capable.

“Federal government did not independently contact TLYR leaders for negotiations when Dharna prolonged and inaction was observed. ISI engaged both sides and asked them to sit together to resolve the issues,” the report said.

The civilian agency, Intelligence Bureau, remained ‘aloof’ and no efforts were visible on part of his agency, the ISI said.

Meanwhile, Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the report did not mention the source of income of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah. The deputy attorney-general told him that Rizvi is an imam of a mosque.

“Does he operate on the mosque’s charities?” asked Justice Alam while hearing the Faizabad sit-in case on Monday.

Justice Faez Isa said he wondered if the man who had vandalised property worth millions even paid taxes.

The court asked how the assets of Rizvi were shown as more than his source of income in the report. “The No 1 agency of the country does not even know that much,” remarked Justice Isa.​

