Karachi’s faulty speed-breakers are damaging vehicles

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Various faulty speed-breakers spread across the city are damaging cars and making the lives of citizens difficult.Â 

Citizens can't escape speed-breakers even in the city's narrow streets where apparently there's no use for them. Often these speed-breakers are so small that they are not visible unless the person is near them.

Vehicles in the city, be they rickshaws, cars or trucks, are being damaged.

"These are not speed-breakers, these are car-breakers," said one citizen.

Certain speed-breakers are so huge that it seems almost impossible for vehicles to cross them.
16th March 2018

 

