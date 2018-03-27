Karachiites suffer as Green Line project hits a snag

KARACHI: The people of Karachi continue to face difficulties as Green Line project hit a roadblock, with federal and Sindh governments trading accusations over delay in completion of multi-billion rupee public transport project.

The federal government considers the project as completed while on the contrary, the authorities of PPP-led Sindh government say the mass transit project is incomplete.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had already announced completion of first phase of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System project – from Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi. The federal government says second phase from Numaish Chowrangi to Merewether Tower – will finish by end of 2018.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said the project will be completed in April or May this year. He blamed Sindh government for delay in completion of the mega project.

Responding to the claim, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah accused Nawaz Sharif of ‘lying’.

“Constructing stations for the Green Line project was the responsibility of Islamabad. We have completed our part of the work and now waiting for federal government to complete theirs,” he said.

Sindh government’s officials relevant to the project say the project’s estimated cost has also increased from Rs.16 billion to Rs.25 billion.

Shah demanded of the Chief Justice to take notice of the delay that has left the citizens in suffering due to dug-up roads.

Health Hazards

The Green Line project in the city is proving to be disastrous for public due to government’s blatant violation of environmental regulations.

The dust from the construction of the Green Line project is being inhaled by passersby as well as residents and shopkeepers from Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi to M.A Jinnah Road.

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency seems to be operating as a silent observer and has not voiced its reservations over the blatant violation of environmental regulations in the area.

Karachiites are of the view that had the project been initiated with proper planning, traffic congestion would not have been caused in the very least.

Story first published: 27th March 2018