Karachi to pay more for fresh milk from tomorrow

Price of fresh milk has been raised according to a notification

Development comes days after milk vendors went on strike over milk prices

KARACHI: Fresh milk will be sold for Rs 94 per litre in the city from tomorrow, according to a notification issued by the government.Â

Farmers will sell the milk for Rs 85 while the wholesale price has been fixed at Rs 88.75 per litre.

The development comes days after milk sellers protested against the government’s decision to lower the price of fresh milk.

Milk vendors complained that they could not sell the milk at a lower price when they bought it at high prices.

Story first published: 29th March 2018