Karachi: Son of PPP MPA dies in road tragedy

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Young son of Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party MPA Rubina Qaimkhani died on Friday in a road accident in Karachi, Samaa reported.

The deceased, Hamza Qaimkhani, and his friend were critically injured when a car they were travelling in overturned at Sea View.

They were rushed to hospital where Hamza breathed his last. His friend is said to be in a critical state.

According to our correspondent, the incident apparently occurred due to over-speeding.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief and sorrow over the death of young Hamza.

In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman sympathized with Rubina Qaimkhani and offered condolence to her and other members of the grieved family. – Samaa


