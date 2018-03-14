Karachi running out of milk

Milk prices are on the rise. Dairy vendors hinted they might go on strike against the increase. On Wednesday, they did not collect milk from the wholesale market.The city is now facing a shortage of milk. Few shops are selling the now rare commodity but at high prices.“How do we sell it at lower price when we buy it for high prices?” asked a milk vendor. Wholesale price for milk is over Rs85 per kg, he said.

