KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that mayor of Karachi wants a local bodies system similar to that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan said that Karachi mayor should be elected directly.

He said that educated people did not enter politics out of fear. “The educated class in Karachi was afraid of terrorists,” he said.

“Those who wanted to join politics before are entering the field now,” Khan said.

He said that Karachi could not develop and progress due to the “politics of fear”.

Khan said that there is no one left to look after Karachi.

“The godfathers of Karachi have left for London,” he added. – SAMAA

Story first published: 5th March 2018