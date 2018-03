Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

KARACHI: Election commission’s draft proposals for delimitation of constituencies has sparked controversy, with opposition members expressing fear that row over electoral boundaries may delay general elections scheduled this year.In the light of ECP’s preliminary report of draft proposals, Samaa unveils that the number of rural seats in Karachi has increased.Ultimately, it may be beneficial for Pakistan People’s Party and disadvantageous for Muttahida Qaumi Movement.> The proposed delimitation, carried out in light of provisional results of last year's census, increases only one National Assembly seat for Karachi – from 20 to 21, while raising number of rural seats in the metropolitan city.> Farooq Sattar’s constituency NA-249 has been merged into PTI leader Dr. Arif Alvi’s NA-250.> The entire Lyari has become a single constituency.> The Garden area has been divided into NA-248 (the constituency of PPP MNA Shahjahan Baloch) and NA-250.> Much of the areas of Liaqatabad have been detached from NA-246 (Azizabad), a stronghold of MQM.> The Shahfaisal Colony and Malir’s Model Colony have been merged into NA-239.> In Karachi’s District Central, the National Assembly seats have been reduced to four from five.> Karachi’s District South will have two National Assembly seats.> With the addition of one seat, the District West will now comprise of five National Assembly seats. The district East will have four, while Malir and Korangi districts will have three seats each.

Story first published: 7th March 2018