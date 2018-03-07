Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
By Zamir Hussain Laghari

KARACHI: Election commissionâ€™s draft proposals for delimitation of constituencies has sparked controversy, with opposition members expressing fear that row over electoral boundaries may delay general elections scheduled this year.

In the light of ECPâ€™s preliminary report of draft proposals, Samaa unveils that the number of rural seats in Karachi has increased.

Ultimately, it may be beneficial for Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party and disadvantageous for Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Letâ€™s have a look at some proposed changes in National Assembly and Sindh Assembly constituencies of Karachi.

> The proposed delimitation, carried out in light of provisional results of last year's census, increases only one National Assembly seat for Karachi â€“ from 20 to 21, while raising number of rural seats in the metropolitan city.

> Farooq Sattarâ€™s constituency NA-249 has been merged into PTI leader Dr. Arif Alviâ€™s NA-250.

> The entire Lyari has become a single constituency.

> The Garden area has been divided into NA-248 (the constituency of PPP MNA Shahjahan Baloch) and NA-250.

> Much of the areas of Liaqatabad have been detached from NA-246 (Azizabad), a stronghold of MQM.

> The Shahfaisal Colony and Malirâ€™s Model Colony have been merged into NA-239.

> In Karachiâ€™s District Central, the National Assembly seats have been reduced to four from five.

> Karachiâ€™s District South will have two National Assembly seats.

> With the addition of one seat, the District West will now comprise of five National Assembly seats. The district East will have four, while Malir and Korangi districts will have three seats each.
