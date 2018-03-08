Karachi buses: No room for the ‘ladies’?

There are 8,000 public buses for Karachi’s population of 14.9 million. For women, the case seems to be worse.Women who travel by bus say men occupy their compartments, which are already smaller in size. Harassment is another issue they face.A female student said that she faces problems getting a bus to stop for her. “Bus drivers don’t stop the vehicle mostly,” said a female student. “When they do, they stop at a distance and I have to run to make it to the bus.”She said the women’s compartment was already too small. “Yet, men would occupy our seats.”Karachi was named the second-most dangerous megacity for women in a Reuters poll last year.Writing by Minerwa Tahir

