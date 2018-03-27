Judiciary to continue working without any fear or pressure: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Tuesday after his meeting with the prime minister that the judiciary would continue its work without any fear or pressure.Â

The chief justice stated that the judiciary would continue to perform its duties in a transparent, responsible and independent manner.

“Judiciary will continue to play its constitutional role,” he said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assured the chief justice of his full cooperation regarding judicial reforms in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the prime minister, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. The statement made it clear that the meeting between the prime minister and the chief justice took place on the premier’s request.

Prime Minister Abbasi also assured Justice Saqib Nisar of the government’s full cooperation in ensuring that swift and affordable justice is dispensed to the common man.

The prime minister informed the chief justice about FBR’s pending cases and the difficulties they posed to the government.

In response, the chief justice assured Prime Minister Abbasi that he would review pending tax cases.

Story first published: 27th March 2018