Judges irked by ISI’s report on Faizabad sit-in

ISI’s report on the Faizabad sit-in left Supreme Court judges displeased as they heard the suo motu case Monday

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the report did not mention the source of income of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah. The deputy attorney-general told him that Rizvi is an imam of a mosque.

“Does he operate on the mosque’s charities?” asked Justice Alam.

Justice Faez Isa said he wondered if the man who vandalised property worth millions even paid taxes.

The court asked how the assets of Rizvi were shown as more than his source of income in the report. “The No 1 agency of the country does not even know so much,” remarked Justice Isa.

The judges directed the attorney-general to examine the report upon his return to the country. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Story first published: 19th March 2018