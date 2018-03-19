Judges irked by ISI’s report on Faizabad sit-in

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISI’s report on the Faizabad sit-in left Supreme Court judges displeased as they heard the suo motu case Monday

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the report did not mention the source of income of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah. The deputy attorney-general told him that Rizvi is an imam of a mosque.

“Does he operate on the mosque’s charities?” asked Justice Alam.

Justice Faez Isa said he wondered if the man who vandalised property worth millions even paid taxes.

The court asked how the assets of Rizvi were shown as more than his source of income in the report. “The No 1 agency of the country does not even know so much,” remarked Justice Isa.

The judges directed the attorney-general to examine the report upon his return to the country. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Supreme Court to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

March 14, 2018 9:36 am

SC indicts Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case

March 13, 2018 1:55 pm

Supreme Court dismisses contempt case against Nawaz Sharif

March 13, 2018 1:09 pm

SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

March 13, 2018 12:04 am

Supreme Court directs Ishaq Dar to appear in Senate nomination case

March 12, 2018 3:29 pm

No link with Twin Towers, no shares in Paragon City, Saad tells SC

March 10, 2018 11:33 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.