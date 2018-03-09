JI joins calls for Rabbani’s election as Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami head Siraj ul Haq on Friday extended his support for the re-election of Raza Rabbani as Chairman of the Senate.

Haq is the second political leader after Nawaz Sharif to back Rabbani’s candidature, a suggestion which has already been rejected by PPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

“All political parties should give their assent on Rabbani’s nomination to save the election from horse-trading,” he said.

The JI Ameer said that the current political crisis can end with the re-election of the outgoing Senate chief. Rabbani had impressed everyone with his performance, he added.

Earlier in the day, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that Rabbani had kept ignoring Nawaz Sharif’s constitutional violations.

“I don’t want to criticize Raza Rabbani, but he did not take notice of our reservations in the 18th Amendment,” he said.

Zardari said that Raza Rabbani was close to Nawaz Sharif since he looked the other way when the former prime minister violated the constitution several times during his Senate chairmanship.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would make the final decision.

Story first published: 9th March 2018