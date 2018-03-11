Jamia Naeemia chief dubs ‘shoe attack’ a conspiracy

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE:
LAHORE: Allama Raghib Naeemi, the head of Jamia Naeemia, has condemned today’s shoe-throwing incident targeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a seminary in Lahore.

“It was an individual act that reflects negative thoughts,” said Raghib Naeemi at a press conference. He condemned the incident and called for investigation.

“Islam teaches respect, expressing differences this way is inappropriate,” he said, adding that “Our relations with Sharif family cannot be curtailed through such acts, he said, calling the incident part of a ‘conspiracy’.

Allama Naeemi also demanded punishment for perpetrators of the attack.

Earlier today, a man threw shoe at Sharif during a ceremony in Jamia Naeemia. The accused and two others were later arrested by police.
