Jamia Naeemia chief dubs ‘shoe attack’ a conspiracy

“It was an individual act that reflects negative thoughts,” said Raghib Naeemi at a press conference. He condemned the incident and called for investigation.“Islam teaches respect, expressing differences this way is inappropriate,” he said, adding that “Our relations with Sharif family cannot be curtailed through such acts, he said, calling the incident part of a ‘conspiracy’.Allama Naeemi also demanded punishment for perpetrators of the attack.Earlier today, a man threw shoe at Sharif during a ceremony in Jamia Naeemia. The accused and two others were later arrested by police.

Story first published: 11th March 2018