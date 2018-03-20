ISPR denies report of meeting between Army Chief, Punjab CM

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: No meeting took place between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif during last three days, said Pakistan Army’s public affairs department.

“News about meeting of Army Chief with CM Punjab twice during last 72 hours being reported by a media house is baseless and highly irresponsible,” said Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

“No such meeting has taken place.”

A media house aired the report that Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief met. However, the ISPR chief denied any such meeting during the last 72 hours.


