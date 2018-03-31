Islam taught me the importance of education: Malala

"The first ayat that was revealed from the Holy Quran is named Iqra, which means read," she said.Malala was speaking to a foreign news agency in Islamabad where she arrived a couple of days earlier. She said that education was her only message and that Islam gave rights to women.Malala said that the situation in Pakistan had improved but she could still recall the horrifying moments when she was shot by the Taliban in 2012."I am proud to be a Pakistani," she said.Malala expressed her desire to see peace prevail throughout the world.

Story first published: 31st March 2018