Islam taught me the importance of education: Malala

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai said that Islam had taught her the value of education and said that her message to the world was only of peace.Â 

"The first ayat that was revealed from the Holy Quran is named Iqra, which means read," she said.

Malala was speaking to a foreign news agency in Islamabad where she arrived a couple of days earlier. She said that education was her only message and that Islam gave rights to women.

Malala said that the situation in Pakistan had improved but she could still recall the horrifying moments when she was shot by the Taliban in 2012.

"I am proud to be a Pakistani," she said.

Malala expressed her desire to see peace prevail throughout the world.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

