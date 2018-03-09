Ishaq Darâ€™s Senate nomination challenged in Supreme Court

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been challenged on Thursday.

Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) candidate Nawaz Pirzada filed an application to Supreme Court of Pakistan against Dar’s Senate membership.

The petitioner said Accountability Court has declared Dar a Proclaimed Offender; hence, he cannot be elected as member of the Upper House.

Dar was elected as Senate member in the elections that were held on March 3 which saw the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the single largest party in the House with 33 members. â€“Samaa


