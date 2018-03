Ishaq Darâ€™s Senate nomination challenged in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been challenged on Thursday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Nawaz Pirzada filed an application to Supreme Court of Pakistan against Dar’s Senate membership.

The petitioner said Accountability Court has declared Dar a Proclaimed Offender; hence, he cannot be elected as member of the Upper House.

Dar was elected as Senate member in the elections that were held on March 3 which saw the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the single largest party in the House with 33 members. –Samaa

Story first published: 9th March 2018