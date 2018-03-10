Is judiciary a political party, asks Ahsan Iqbal in response to CJ’s comments

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's comments on Punjab government, asking him whether the judiciary was a political party.Â 

The interior minister wondered how the chief justice could make such remark before elections.

"Imran Khan or Asif Zardari can make such remarks. Politicization of judiciary will be our collective loss," he tweeted.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the drainage of polluted water into rivers and canals, Justice Saqib Nisar commented that Punjab government had done nothing in the past 10 years.

Taking notice of Shehbaz Sharif's pictures in newspapers, he urged Punjab government to post advertisements of its failures as well.

He advised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to post his pictures on railway coaches.
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

