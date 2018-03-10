Is judiciary a political party, asks Ahsan Iqbal in response to CJ’s comments



Hon CJ! It is for the people of Punjab to judge performance in the coming elections. How can you make such statements just before general election? Is judiciary a political party? IK or AZ can make such statements. Politicization of judiciary will be our collective loss. https://t.co/dok8DAW4Rc

â€” Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 10, 2018

The interior minister wondered how the chief justice could make such remark before elections."Imran Khan or Asif Zardari can make such remarks. Politicization of judiciary will be our collective loss," he tweeted.While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the drainage of polluted water into rivers and canals, Justice Saqib Nisar commented that Punjab government had done nothing in the past 10 years.Taking notice of Shehbaz Sharif's pictures in newspapers, he urged Punjab government to post advertisements of its failures as well.He advised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to post his pictures on railway coaches.

