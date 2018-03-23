Indian diplomats, army official attend Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
An Indian delegation including Indian Army officer Sanjay Vishwasrao (C) watch the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Indian diplomats and army officer Sanjay Vishwas Rao were invited to watch the Pakistan Day military parade in the federal capital on Friday.

In a photo available to SAMAA, Indian diplomats were seen wearing caps inscribed as â€˜23 March, Pakistan Dayâ€™ and watching the military parade held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad this morning.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also attended the parade as guest of honour.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, all three services chiefs and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and other senior civil-military officials also attended the colourful event held to mark the 78th Pakistan Day.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force led by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan presenting salute to the chief guest President Mamnoon Hussain.

Formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, F-17, AWACs. C-130 and P-3C Orion participated in the fly past.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police, Nursing officers, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest and the guest of honor.

UAE troops and a Jordanian band also participated in the parade.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

