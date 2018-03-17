Imran, Zardari have joined forces against us: Shehbaz

Addressing a PML-N rally, Shehbaz said that Imran Khan lied habitually to achieve his own agenda."Imran Khan, you utter lies every single day and night," he said. "Our political opponents want to promote a culture based on lies."Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan and Zardari were against public development that was taking place in Punjab. He said that allegations of corruptions were levelled at him in connection with the Multan Metro Bus project."If corruption amounting to even a single rupee is proven, I will quit politics," he said.The Punjab chief minister said that the forthcoming elections would prove to be a setback for the PML-N's political opponents."We will clean sweep political opponents in general elections 2018," he said.He said that it was up to the masses to decide who had worked for the betterment of the country. Shehbaz Sharif said that previous governments had neglected South Punjab.

