Imran, Zardari have joined forces against us: Shehbaz

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




DG KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Asif Zardari and Imran Khan had joined forces against PML-N.Â 

Addressing a PML-N rally, Shehbaz said that Imran Khan lied habitually to achieve his own agenda.

"Imran Khan, you utter lies every single day and night," he said. "Our political opponents want to promote a culture based on lies."

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan and Zardari were against public development that was taking place in Punjab. He said that allegations of corruptions were levelled at him in connection with the Multan Metro Bus project.

"If corruption amounting to even a single rupee is proven, I will quit politics," he said.

The Punjab chief minister said that the forthcoming elections would prove to be a setback for the PML-N's political opponents.

"We will clean sweep political opponents in general elections 2018," he said.

He said that it was up to the masses to decide who had worked for the betterment of the country. Shehbaz Sharif said that previous governments had neglected South Punjab.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PML-N stages public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan today

March 17, 2018 1:28 pm

Ayesha Gulalai attacked with eggs, tomatoes

March 17, 2018 12:00 pm

PML-N has right to freedom of speech: Daniyal Aziz

March 16, 2018 8:10 pm

PTI announces nationwide election drive

March 16, 2018 7:33 pm

Doors are open for talks with PTI: Sherry Rehman

March 16, 2018 6:38 pm

Membership campaign: Imran Khan arrives in Multan

March 15, 2018 9:59 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 17 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.