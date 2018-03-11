Imran: It was unethical to hurl shoe at Nawaz

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
It was unethical to hurl a shoe at Nawaz Sharif, said PTI chief Imran Khan Sunday

A man threw a shoe at Nawaz at an event at Naeemia University. The man was arrested.

“This is against our ethics,” said Imran. “I’m glad that no PTI member was involved but I want to tell everyone that hurling shoes and throwing ink on anyone is not acceptable.”

On Saturday, a man threw black ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.

Soon after the incident, police caught the man. However, Asif called for his release, saying that someone might have used the man. “Release him because I don't have any enmity with him,” he said.
Story first published: 11th March 2018

 

