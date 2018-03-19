Imran smiles as a trader speaks out against Dr Aamir Liaquat

The cricketer-turned-politician was invited to an event wherein he addressed traders. Chairman of the Federal B Area Association took to the mic and hit out indirectly against Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain."You are known to be a good person, Khan sahab," he said. "Hence, I would advise you not to include bad people in your party."The trader said that 'anchors' speak out against whomever they want. He cautioned Imran against letting such people enter his party's fold."If you let such trash enter your party's fold, your vehicle will get choked and won't be able to move forward," he said.The PTI chief seemed amused by the speech and smiled as the trader spoke on.Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain joined PTI after holding a press conference with Imran Khan. Liaquat vowed that he would not leave PTI till the end and said that the party was his last destination.

