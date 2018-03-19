Imran laments control of ‘mafia’ over the country

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan was under the control of a 'mafia' that his party would fight in the upcoming election.Â 

Speaking to traders at an event in Karachi, the cricketer-turned-politician said that PTI would be up against a mafia that had seized control over the country.

"We don't have to take part in politics--we have to battle the mafia in this country," he said.

Imran lamented that professionals who did not need to take up politics, were hesitant to step into the field since they feared retribution.

"People in Pakistan become politicians because they have nothing else to do," he said. "So they use politicians to mint illegal money and buy properties."

Imran stated that when a country's institutions suffered, it became difficult for it to prosper or progress.
