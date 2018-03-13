By: Zulqarnain Haider

GUJRAT: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan will be visiting Gujrat on Tuesday for his party’s membership drive.

Imran Khan is expected to address a gathering at Katcheri Chowk.

The party chairmanâ€™s container has been dispatched to the rally area as well.

Strict security measures have been taken for Khanâ€™s arrival to Gujrat.

Only people with special passes will have access to the stage on which the PTI chief will be standing.

He will reach Tanda via his own helicopter.

Story first published: 13th March 2018