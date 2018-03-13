Imran Khan to visit Gujrat for PTI membership drive

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By: Zulqarnain Haider

GUJRAT: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan will be visiting Gujrat on Tuesday for his party’s membership drive.

Imran Khan is expected to address a gathering at Katcheri Chowk.

The party chairmanâ€™s container has been dispatched to the rally area as well.

Strict security measures have been taken for Khanâ€™s arrival to Gujrat.

Only people with special passes will have access to the stage on which the PTI chief will be standing.

He will reach Tanda via his own helicopter.

 


