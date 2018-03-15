Imran Khan to visit party camps in Multan

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting By: Rashid Hameed

MULTAN: PTI Chairman Imran Khan will arrive in Multan on Thursday to visit his partyâ€™s camps for the ongoing membership campaign.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson will be welcomed by his party workers at Chungi No. 1.

PTI has set up its membership camps in more than 22 areas of the city.

Khan will began his tour by visiting camps near Radio Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman will then pay a visit camps set up at places such as Ghanta Ghar, Vehari Chowk, BCG Chowk and Double Phatak Chowk.
