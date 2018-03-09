Imran Khan rules out Senate vote for PML-N, PPP

March 9, 2018
By:Khan Zahid
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday ruled out his party’s support for the two main political parties in the ongoing race for the election of Senate’s chairman.


“There is a consensus within our party that our senators will neither vote for PML-N or the PPP,” Khan told media persons in Islamabad.


“We feel that time has come for the two main parties to offer a sacrifice. These two parties have been in power for a long time and the prevailing sense of deprivation grew during their time,” he opined.


Khan said that senators from FATA and Balochistan should be given top slots and respect in the Senate.


“In our opinion, Senate’s chairman should be from Balochistan and deputy chairman from FATA,” he added.


Khan said his party’s men were in talks with eight independent candidates hailing from Balochistan.


He warned that Pakistan would suffer if a PML-N’s senator was elected as Senate’s chairman, adding that the ruling party could make a person-specific legislation.


