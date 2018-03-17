Imran Khan to visit PTI membership camps in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is due to arrive in Karachi on Sunday on a two-day visit.

According to schedule released by the party, Khan will arrive in the city at around 12pm on Sunday. On the first day, he has been scheduled to visit an eye hospital in Clifton and address â€˜Meet the Pressâ€™ at Karachi Press Club at around 2pm.

Khan will later visit the party camps in different areas, including Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi, Maripur, Banaras, North Karachi and Gulshan-e-Iqbal from 4pm till late night.

The camps, where Khan is scheduled to address his supporters, will be set up in connection with PTIâ€™s membership campaign underway in different cities.

On Monday, the PTI chief will meet members of the cityâ€™s business community, and preside over a meeting of party leaders in Karachi.

