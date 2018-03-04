ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan consoled his party supporters and leaders following his party’s performance in the Senate elections.

Imran Khan did not appear in the Parliament to vote in the Senate elections but came to a hotel to console his party leaders following the Senate elections.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman claimed that the party will be completing its 22 years in 2018 and will also be elected into power this year.

Khan promised that he will hold consultation before giving party tickets for 2018 elections.

However, he refused to listen to the complains of his party workers and left for his home.

Story first published: 4th March 2018