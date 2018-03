KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has reach Karachi on Sunday.

The PTI Chairman will stay in the provincial capital for two days.

He will address representatives of PIA association at Karachi Airport.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf will pay visit to party’s membership drive camps that are set up at Naval Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad and PIB Colony.

Khan will address a public meeting at Burns Road Karachi on Sunday at 9.00 pm PST.

Story first published: 4th March 2018