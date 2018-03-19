Imran introduced ‘good and bad corrupt’: Bilawal

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan introduced “good corrupt and bad corrupt”.

The party chairman – addressing a gathering at Kotli Sattian – said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief is playing ‘politics of hypocrisy’.

“Look at the hypocrisy of Imran Khan. He used to criticize N-League on making metro project but now he is constructing metro himself” he said.

He went on to say that Khan has only abused others for the past five years.

“Khan stays silent on the corruption allegations against Pervez Khattak.

Bilawal also criticized former premier Nawaz Sharif in his speech.

“Senators joined hands and defeated you. Defeat will be your destiny in the next elections,” he added.

He claimed that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wants to harm Pakistan International Airlines.

“This premier had acquired training in Ittefaq Foundry,” the PPP chairman said.
