Imran delivers sermons on democracy but does not vote for it: Marriyum

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan delivered sermons on democracy from all over the world but when it came to voting for democracy he stays away from the Parliament, said Minister of State for Information andÂ Broadcast Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Talking to media outside the Ehtsab Court here Wednesday, the minister said that Imran Khan never turned up in the Parliament whenever any proposal or amendment was to be discussed by the house.

She said that similarly some parties raised hollow slogans and presented hollow proposals, but when the same proposals came to the parliament they avoided to deliberate on them.

Referring to the horse-trading in the Senate elections, the minister said that the allegations were not against her, but against those who had indulged in that detestable act.

Marriyum said that she had not accused anybody but had stated the facts as nobody could belie the reality.

The minister said that questions must be raised about the issue and severe action initiated against those who indulged in horse-trading.

She said that as member of the assembly she felt embarrassed when such allegations surfaced against the parliamentarians. – APP


