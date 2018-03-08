Imran decides to ‘hand over’ PTI Senate seats to Balochistan CM

March 8, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
PTI chief Imran Khan announced on Thursday that all PTI senators would throw their weight behind the incumbent Balochistan chief minister to elect a new senate chairman.Â 

Flanked by the Balochistan chief minister, Imran Khan said that his party would do all it can to ensure that a PML-N member did not become the Senate chairman.

"Efforts are being made to save Nawaz Sharif from corruption charges that he faces," he said.

Imran said that PTI had decided to 'hand over' 13 senate seats to the chief minister.

Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said that he was trying to have a senator from Balochistan elected as the new Senate chairman.

Thanking PTI chief Imran Khan for his support, Bizenjo hoped PPP would offer its support to him as well.

Written by: Shahjahan Khurram

 
