Imran challenges PML-N workers to hurl shoe at him

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
PIND DADAN KHAN: PTI chief Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged PML-N workers to throw a shoe at him.Â 

Addressing PTI supporters from atop a vehicle in Pind Dadan Khan, Imran Khan said that PML-N leaders were afraid to go out in public these days since they were afraid someone would hurl a shoe at them.

"Someone else is hurling shoes at them but they are taking revenge from Tehreek-e-Insaf," he said.

Imran then challenged any PML-N worker in the crowd to hurl a shoe at him.

"If there is any PML-N worker here, I would like you to hurl your shoe at me," he said. "I can take a catch and throw something back equally well," he added.

Imran barely escaped a shoe attack on Tuesday when he was addressing a crowd at Gujrat. The shoe missed the PTI chief and instead struck Aleem Khan, who was standing by Khan's side.

This happened a couple of days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was struck by a shoe hurled at him by a seminary student.

 
