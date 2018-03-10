Imran can go to any length to gain power: Khawaja Asif

He was talking to the media after inaugurating the newly established Executive Passport Office in Sialkot.The foreign minister lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his “politics of conflict and confrontation.”“Imran Khan has sacrificed the politics of 12 newly elected Senators of his party by handing them over to PPP. It seems Imran Khan can go to any length to gain power,” he said, advising the PTI chief to give up day-dreaming of becoming the country’s prime minister.Apart from Imran Khan, Foreign Minister was also critical of PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.“Asif Zardari wants to remove the old PPP workers such as Raza Rabbani from the party,” he said.On the conflict in Syria, the foreign minister said the Pakistani government and nation were fully supporting the oppressed people of the war-torn country.“We strongly condemn the killings of thousands of innocent Syrian people," he said.Asif called for immediate halt to the prolonged war in Syria, saying Parliament will discuss and deliberate its foreign policy regarding Syria on Monday. - SAMAA/APP

Story first published: 10th March 2018