Imran, Bilawal congratulate Sanjrani after Senate’s win

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto on Monday felicitated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani after his stunning victory as Chairman of the Senate.

Sanjrani, who was backed by the major opposition groups, secured 57 votes against PML-N candidate Raja Zafar ul Haq who bagged 46 votes, according to Presiding Officer Sardar Yaqoob Nasir.

Soon after he was sworn in as the country’s 8th Senate chairman.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Sanjrani and the people of Balochistan, saying that his victory would strengthen the federation.

“Congratulations to Baloch Senator Sadiq Sanjirani for becoming Chairman Senate. This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.

In a separate Twitter statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the new Senate’s chairman.

“Zia’s opening batsman defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins. Congratulations Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani,” Bhutto tweeted.

Writing by Zahid Hussain

Story first published: 12th March 2018