Imran, Bilawal congratulate Sanjrani after Senate’s win

March 12, 2018
Khan Zahid

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto on Monday felicitated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani after his stunning victory as Chairman of the Senate.

Sanjrani, who was backed by the major opposition groups, secured 57 votes against PML-N candidate Raja Zafar ul Haq who bagged 46 votes, according to Presiding Officer Sardar Yaqoob Nasir.

Soon after he was sworn in as the country’s 8th Senate chairman.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Sanjrani and the people of Balochistan, saying that his victory would strengthen the federation.

“Congratulations to Baloch Senator Sadiq Sanjirani for becoming Chairman Senate. This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.

In a separate Twitter statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the new Senate’s chairman.

“Zia’s opening batsman defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins. Congratulations Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani,” Bhutto tweeted.

Writing by Zahid Hussain


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Asif Kirmani upset after opposition candidate bags Senate chairmanship

March 12, 2018 7:16 pm

PM Abbasi’s son tried to ‘choke’ PTI MNA

March 12, 2018 6:28 pm

Senate elections: Where is Shehbaz Sharif?

March 12, 2018 5:32 pm

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani: A profile

March 12, 2018 5:10 pm

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq: the lawyer and religious affairs minister

March 12, 2018 3:36 pm

Senate election: The big players and their weight

March 12, 2018 2:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.