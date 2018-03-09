Imran all praises for upcoming flick ‘Cake’

March 9, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Entertainment, Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

PTI chief Imran Khan praised upcoming Pakistani movieÂ CakeÂ via a tweet on Friday, appreciating the quality of the flick as well as the performance of actors in the film.Â 

Khan met with the cast ofÂ CakeÂ after watching the film. The cricketer-turned-politician seemed impressed with the acting of the film and praised its quality as well.

“We have immense untapped potential in the Pakistan film industry,” tweeted Imran.

The movie starsÂ Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik. The plot of the film focuses on different characters within a family.


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Statement from Aurat March Lahore, 2018

March 9, 2018 8:35 pm

Zardari spent billions to buy PTI lawmakers: Maryam

March 9, 2018 7:57 pm

Imran Khan rules out Senate vote for PML-N, PPP

March 9, 2018 7:40 pm

Federal Budget 2017-18 to be unveiled on April 27

March 9, 2018 6:44 pm

Upcoming general election will be a referendum: Nawaz Sharif

March 9, 2018 6:02 pm

SC accepts Imran Khan’s petition for Ayesha Gulalaiâ€™s disqualification

March 9, 2018 5:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.