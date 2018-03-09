Imran all praises for upcoming flick ‘Cake’

PTI chief Imran Khan praised upcoming Pakistani movieÂ CakeÂ via a tweet on Friday, appreciating the quality of the flick as well as the performance of actors in the film.Â

Khan met with the cast ofÂ CakeÂ after watching the film. The cricketer-turned-politician seemed impressed with the acting of the film and praised its quality as well.

“We have immense untapped potential in the Pakistan film industry,” tweeted Imran.

The movie starsÂ Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik. The plot of the film focuses on different characters within a family.

Story first published: 9th March 2018