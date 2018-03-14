IG Sindh answers questions regarding fake encounters, Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD: IG Sindh AD Khawaja rejected allegations that police was involved in fake encounters while speaking to SAMAA TV on Wednesday.Â

After attending a hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case, the IG Sindh answered questions posed by SAMAA TV’s reporter regarding Rao Anwar.

“We do not have any information about him (Rao Anwar),” he said. “Whatever information we had, we presented it in the progress report before the Supreme Court,” he added.

He denied allegations that Sindh Police officials were involved in fake encounters and said that whoever was guilty should be punished.

Despite being the prime suspect in the Naqeebullah murder case, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar is still at large.

Rao Anwar and his team are charged with committing the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi.

Story first published: 14th March 2018