Housing scam: Saad Rafique appears before NAB

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an investigation pertaining to Paragon Housing Society Scam.

According to NAB sources, Khawaja Saad Rafique remained at the NAB regional headquarters for more than two hours and answered various queries of the Combined investigation team.

NAB had initially summoned Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on March 22, but the railway minister had requested the accountability bureau to postpone the questioning.

He sent his counsel to seek a later appearance date.

The accountability bureau has summoned Saad Rafique’s brother, provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, on Thursday (tomorrow).

On March 10, Khawaja Saad Rafique informed the Supreme Court that he was neither a shareholder of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, nor had any link with Twin Towers at 1-Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad.

The minister made the statement before a bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who was hearing a suo motu notice regarding LDA City Housing Scheme.

Submitting a written statement, the minister said the owners of Paragon City were his friends but he did not have any shares in the company. “I have relations with them for the past 30 years and they are my voters and supporters,” he added.

Saad further submitted that he did help the company in acquiring a small piece of land for their housing scheme in 2010-12 and also received some commission against this service, which was mentioned in his tax statement. He categorically denied any link with Twin Towers at 1-Constitutional Avenue in Islamabad.

He apprised the bench that he was owner of a firm named Saadain, which provides consultancy services.


