Heroin recovered from PIA flight in Paris, steward detained

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


PARIS: French security officials detained a steward from a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight after drugs were recovered during security check at Paris airport.

The PIA management also initiated departmental inquiry against the flight attendant after suspending him from service.

According to the PIA spokesman, the Islamabad-Paris PK-749 flight has left for Pakistan in accordance with its schedule.

Flight attendant, Tanveer Gulzar, was detained by the French security officials as heroin was allegedly found in his possession during a security check.

The PIA spokesman said it was premature to say what French authorities will decide about the detained PIA staffer-either punish him in their own country or deport him.

However, he said the national flag-carrier will sack him from the service in case the charges regarding possession of contraband were proven.


Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

With midair dance and gifts, PIA gets lively to woo passengers

March 7, 2018 9:45 pm

PTI will win 2018 elections, says Imran Khan

March 4, 2018 1:17 pm

Deadly blizzards lash Europe, air travel disrupted

March 1, 2018 8:20 pm

FATF meeting concludes in Paris without mentioning Pakistan’s name in report

February 24, 2018 1:17 pm

Watch out if you are fond of cookies and fizzy drinks

February 15, 2018 3:44 pm

Battling cancer: Rate of survival improves worldwide

January 31, 2018 11:57 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.