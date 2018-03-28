Here is good news as you have portal to report online abuse

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority developed an online reporting portal, aimedÂ at countering online extremism, abuse of internet and social media.Â Â  Â  Â 

‘Surf safer’ is an online reporting portal for Pakistanis to report extremist online-content freely, securelyÂ and anonymously as well.

The other purpose of responsive web portal is to create eyes and ears in cyber-sphere to counter radical andÂ extremism ideology in online realm.

The implementation status (NACTA Review – December 2017) ofÂ Â National Action Plan (NAP) has revealed that the mission of surfsafer (https://surfsafe.pk) is to counter onlineÂ extremism, map and eliminate extremist content, help victims of extremism byÂ regaining space for values of moderation, love and fraternity in cyber-sphere through community participation andÂ ultimately make internet a safer place for everyone.

It said in order to filter social media sites and enableÂ vigilance against cyber-crimes, `Prevention of Electronic Crime’Â Act-2016 has already been passed by parliament and constant vigilanceÂ of internet traffic has resulted in blocking of 1447 URLs which hosted extremist content.

NACTA and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are continuouslycoordinating on this issue.

The Review further revealed that mobile application has been developed and available at Google Play StoreÂ and Apple Store.

NACTA’s Android and iOS applications (Tat’heer apps- CHAUKAS) areÂ mobile-based user-friendly systems which enable a common citizen to report any incidence of hate speech orÂ extremist content in form of video, audio, photo and URL/text visible to them on cyber-sphere. -APP


Published in Pakistan, SCI-TECH

Story first published: 28th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Two victims in French supermarket hostage-taking: mayor

March 23, 2018 4:51 pm

#SpeakUp: KU removes Dr Nasreen Aslam as head of anti-harassment committee

March 22, 2018 12:45 pm

Terrorist killed in Quetta

March 22, 2018 11:50 am

Lawmaker accuses MQM leaders of harassment, favoritism

March 21, 2018 9:55 pm

KU teacher accused of harassment sent on leave

March 20, 2018 7:09 pm

#SpeakUp: Student against sending teacher on forced leave

March 19, 2018 1:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.