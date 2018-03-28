Here is good news as you have portal to report online abuse



ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority developed an online reporting portal, aimedÂ at countering online extremism, abuse of internet and social media.Â Â Â Â

‘Surf safer’ is an online reporting portal for Pakistanis to report extremist online-content freely, securelyÂ and anonymously as well.

The other purpose of responsive web portal is to create eyes and ears in cyber-sphere to counter radical andÂ extremism ideology in online realm.

The implementation status (NACTA Review – December 2017) ofÂ Â National Action Plan (NAP) has revealed that the mission of surfsafer (https://surfsafe.pk) is to counter onlineÂ extremism, map and eliminate extremist content, help victims of extremism byÂ regaining space for values of moderation, love and fraternity in cyber-sphere through community participation andÂ ultimately make internet a safer place for everyone.

It said in order to filter social media sites and enableÂ vigilance against cyber-crimes, `Prevention of Electronic Crime’Â Act-2016 has already been passed by parliament and constant vigilanceÂ of internet traffic has resulted in blocking of 1447 URLs which hosted extremist content.

NACTA and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are continuouslycoordinating on this issue.

The Review further revealed that mobile application has been developed and available at Google Play StoreÂ and Apple Store.

NACTA’s Android and iOS applications (Tat’heer apps- CHAUKAS) areÂ mobile-based user-friendly systems which enable a common citizen to report any incidence of hate speech orÂ extremist content in form of video, audio, photo and URL/text visible to them on cyber-sphere. -APP