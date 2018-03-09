Heated debate in NA over Ali Jahangir’s appointment as ambassador to US

March 9, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Opposition members protested Prime Minister Abbasi's decision to appoint Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, his business partner, as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, on Friday.Â 

A heated debate ensued among members of the opposition and ruling party when the prime minister's appointment of Jahangir Siddiqui as ambassador to US came under discussion.

"Was Ali Jahangir appointed solely on the basis of his association with the prime minister?" asked PPP's Sassui Palijo.

PTI's Shafqat Mahmood on the other hand demanded the government provide an explanation as to why an inexperienced person was appointed to the coveted post.

"Why wasn't the appointment made on the basis of merit?" asked Siraj-ul-Haq.

PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb defended the prime minister's decision to appoint Ali Jahangir.

"The prime minister must have noticed some quality in Ali Jahangir which is why he must have appointed him as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States," she said. "If an educated person from the business class is appointed as an ambassador then why should anyone have a problem with that?"

Ali Jahangir has replacedÂ Aizaz Chaudhry, a foreign service officer with over 36 years of experience in diplomatic matters.

Aizaz Chaudhry, who worked as Pakistanâ€™s ambassador to the US, was not given an extension in his office term.
